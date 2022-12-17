IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Appeals court denies request to keep Title 42 in place

A federal appeals court has denied a request by more than a dozen states to keep Title 42 in place, a policy that has been used more than two million times to turn migrants away from the border. Thousands of migrants are currently camping out in Juarez, Mexico, hoping to cross into Texas in anticipation of Title 42 ending on Wednesday, December 21st. Dec. 17, 2022

