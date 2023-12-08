IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Appeals court partially upholds Trump gag order in election interference case

    00:56
  • UP NEXT

    Trump attorneys, federal prosecutors face off over gag order in election interference case

    02:43

  • Ex-Trump allies detail his alleged efforts to overturn 2020 election

    02:23

  • Judge reinstates Trump gag order in Jan. 6 federal case

    00:32

  • Former Trump attorney Sidney Powell pleads guilty in election case

    02:27

  • Judge issues limited gag order against Trump in election interference case

    02:28

  • Trump says he needed ‘22,000 votes’ in each state to win in 2020, but falsely claims he still won

    01:02

  • Trump speaks out after special counsel asks judge to impose narrow gag order

    01:57

  • Trump files to dismiss Georgia 2020 election interference charges

    00:26

  • Special grand jury in Georgia election case recommended indicting 39 people including Sen. Graham

    02:08

  • Judge denies Meadows' push to move Georgia election case to federal court

    02:58

  • If Trump wins in 2024, can he pardon Meadows? No, and here's why.

    05:32

  • Trump's federal trial on election interference set for March 4, 2024

    03:09

  • Judge denies Trump’s request to delay federal election interference trial until after 2024 race

    02:19

  • Fulton County DA to lay out her case against Trump, co-defendants

    05:07

  • Barr says federal cases 'legitimate', predicts conviction by next summer

    03:44

  • Trump lawyers propose April 2026 to start special counsel election trial

    00:38

  • Trump campaigns in Iowa as potential Georgia indictment looms

    02:02

  • Judge issues protective order in Trump election interference case

    02:20

  • Special counsel granted access to Trump’s Twitter account

    01:37

NBC News NOW

Appeals court partially upholds Trump gag order in election interference case

00:56

NBC News' Ken Dilanian reports on a federal appeals court's decision to uphold a gag order against former President Trump in the D.C. election interference case, but have narrowed its scope.Dec. 8, 2023

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Appeals court partially upholds Trump gag order in election interference case

    00:56
  • UP NEXT

    Trump attorneys, federal prosecutors face off over gag order in election interference case

    02:43

  • Ex-Trump allies detail his alleged efforts to overturn 2020 election

    02:23

  • Judge reinstates Trump gag order in Jan. 6 federal case

    00:32

  • Former Trump attorney Sidney Powell pleads guilty in election case

    02:27

  • Judge issues limited gag order against Trump in election interference case

    02:28
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All