Apple announces first major iPad overhaul in two years
Apple announces first major iPad overhaul in two years

Apple announced the launch of new iPad products for the first time in two years including the introduction of the company's latest M chip. NBC News' Steve Kovach reports on what prices consumers should expect for the new iPad.May 7, 2024

