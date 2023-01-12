IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Apple CEO Tim Cook will slash his 2023 pay after shareholders feedback

NBC News NOW

Apple CEO Tim Cook will slash his 2023 pay after shareholders feedback

Apple CEO Tim Cook is planning to cut his 2023 pay by half after shareholder feedback. In 2022, Cook was paid roughly 99 million dollars, according to SEC filings.  Jan. 12, 2023

    Apple CEO Tim Cook will slash his 2023 pay after shareholders feedback

