    Apple debuts new Vision Pro headset

    05:41
NBC News NOW

Apple debuts new Vision Pro headset

05:41

Apple has debuted it's highly anticipated Vision Pro headset that retails for more than $3,000. Ahead of it's release, Mark Spoonauer, Editor-in-Chief of Tom's Guide global, sat down with Tom Llamas to talk about the new headset and demonstrate how it works. Jan. 31, 2024

