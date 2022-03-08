IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Why many WNBA stars choose to play abroad during offseason

    02:17

  • Hundreds of Indian students safely evacuated from university in Ukraine

    02:45

  • Florida Senate passes 'Don't Say Gay' bill

    00:27

  • CIA director: 'Putin has no endgame' in Ukraine as intel shows up to 4,000 Russian soldiers killed 

    03:01

  • Zelenskyy receives standing ovation after address to U.K. Parliament

    04:50

  • Plan to send Ukraine Soviet-era fighter jets stalls

    01:38

  • Ukrainian women take up arms to defend country amid Russian invasion

    04:21

  • U.S. troops train alongside NATO forces in Eastern Europe

    03:12

  • House Intelligence Committee to hold annual hearing on worldwide threats

    03:35

  • U.S. collects evidence of possible Russian war crimes and human rights abuses in Ukraine

    02:38

  • Texas parent speaks on Gov. Abbott’s push for investigations into gender-affirming care

    14:11

  • WNBA star Brittney Griner still detained in Russia as war escalates

    02:36

  • Russia reportedly using weapons in Ukraine that may violate international law

    02:31

  • At least 700 Indian students are stuck in eastern Ukraine 

    02:53

  • Ukrainian Parliament member on Russian invasion: 'It’s a real hell'

    02:22

  • Americans collect and ship supplies overseas for Ukrainian refugees

    01:49

  • Pentagon: Russians seem short on morale, supplies, food

    00:54

  • Nearly 100% of Russian forces now inside Ukraine, says senior U.S. defense official

    03:17

  • Ukraine slams proposed humanitarian corridors as Russia pounds Ukrainian cities

    02:24

  • Satellite images show renewed activity at shuttered North Korea missile site

    01:53

NBC News NOW

Apple unveils new products 

02:32

Apple wrapped up its first big product event of the year announcing a new iPhone, iPad air and a new Mac Studio computer. NBC News’ Allison Morris is joined by CNBC technology correspondent Steve Kovach to break down the product announcement. March 8, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Why many WNBA stars choose to play abroad during offseason

    02:17

  • Hundreds of Indian students safely evacuated from university in Ukraine

    02:45

  • Florida Senate passes 'Don't Say Gay' bill

    00:27

  • CIA director: 'Putin has no endgame' in Ukraine as intel shows up to 4,000 Russian soldiers killed 

    03:01

  • Zelenskyy receives standing ovation after address to U.K. Parliament

    04:50

  • Plan to send Ukraine Soviet-era fighter jets stalls

    01:38

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All