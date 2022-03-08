Apple unveils new products 

Apple wrapped up its first big product event of the year announcing a new iPhone, iPad air and a new Mac Studio computer. NBC News’ Allison Morris is joined by CNBC technology correspondent Steve Kovach to break down the product announcement. March 8, 2022
