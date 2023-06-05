IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Apple unveils mixed-reality headset at Worldwide Developers Conference

Apple unveils mixed-reality headset at Worldwide Developers Conference

Apple has unveiled a $3,499 headset that features virtual reality and augmented reality technology. NBC News' Jacob Ward reports.June 5, 2023

