    Archaeologists discover ancient Han Dynasty tomb in China

Archaeologists discover ancient Han Dynasty tomb in China

Archeologists have unearthed the earliest tomb ever found from the Western Han Dynasty that dates all the way back to 200 B.C. The tomb was discovered in Southwest China during a construction project. Dec. 8, 2023

