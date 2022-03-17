Areas of the U.S. prepare for arrival of Ukrainian refugees
As the humanitarian crisis in Eastern Europe escalates, areas of the U.S. are preparing for people fleeing Ukraine to arrive, but many Ukrainian Americans are calling for the government to do more. NBC News’ Shaq Brewster explains the process refugees go through before settling in the U.S. and why it could take several months. March 17, 2022
