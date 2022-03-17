IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Areas of the U.S. prepare for arrival of Ukrainian refugees

    Puerto Rico formally exits bankruptcy after public debt restructuring

  • Deforestation in Brazil’s Amazon rainforest reaches record levels

  • Covid cases surge in China and Europe

  • Two British-Iranian dual citizens released by Iran

  • Social media platforms fight to keep their sites available in Russia

  • At least 8 people missing and multiple dead after landslide in Peru

  •  Record-high gas prices boosting gas theft across the U.S.

  • New video shows the final moments before a man dies in police custody

  • Elementary students spread positivity through viral hotline

  • Voice notes from Ukrainian woman reveal hardships of wartime life

  • Singer Carole King testifies at House hearing on preventing wildfires

  • Justice Dept. announces criminal charges against Chinese government over efforts to intimidate

  • Shalanda Young confirmed as first Black woman to lead White House budget office

  • Biden administration weighs sending 'switchblade' drones to Ukraine following Zelenskyy plea

  • Justice Department to charge Chinese agents with intimidating critics in the U.S.

  • Labrador retrievers rank number one on list of most popular U.S. dog breeds for 31 years

  • 7.3 magnitude earthquake strikes northern Japan

  • U.S. Defense Secretary Austin attends summit with NATO countries in Brussels

  • Senate passes daylight saving time bill: What happens next?

Areas of the U.S. prepare for arrival of Ukrainian refugees

As the humanitarian crisis in Eastern Europe escalates, areas of the U.S. are preparing for people fleeing Ukraine to arrive, but many Ukrainian Americans are calling for the government to do more. NBC News’ Shaq Brewster explains the process refugees go through before settling in the U.S. and why it could take several months. March 17, 2022

