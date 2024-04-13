IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Argentina's president meets with Elon Musk amid growing crisis back home
April 13, 202403:45
  • Now Playing

    Argentina's president meets with Elon Musk amid growing crisis back home

    03:45
  • UP NEXT

    Biden's message to Iran over potential strike on Israel: 'Don't'

    01:14

  • Why is Iran involved in many conflicts across the Middle East?

    02:35

  • Journalist loses a leg after Israeli missile strike in Gaza

    01:36

  • Meet the U.K.'s first Black female Michelin star chef

    02:44

  • U.S. joins South Korea and Japan in naval drills in the East China Sea

    00:53

  • Ukraine's air defenses risk being exhausted by intense Russian bombardment, Zelenskyy warns

    01:24

  • Mideast on edge as Iran vows to 'punish' Israel for Syrian attack

    01:45

  • Racehorse finds itself on the wrong kind of track in Sydney

    00:50

  • Watch Japanese prime minister's full address to a joint meeting of Congress

    34:06

  • Stranded sailors rescued after spelling 'HELP' with palm leaves

    00:41

  • New paintings discovered in ancient city of Pompeii

    00:54

  • North Korea's Kim says now is the time to be more prepared for a war than ever before

    00:45

  • Parents lament there is 'no Eid joy' for the children of Khan Younis

    02:05

  • Biden warns that Iran may be planning attack on Israel

    02:41

  • Iran's supreme leader pledges punishment for Israel over killings in Syria

    01:01

  • Biden says Netanyahu is making a 'mistake' with his handling of the war with Hamas

    02:02

  • Thousands evacuating in Russia, Kazakhstan after severe flooding

    02:26

  • Video shows Ecuadorian police raiding Mexico’s embassy

    00:46

  • Cease-fire talks remain stalled as Israel and Hamas ‘appear to be far apart’

    02:52

NBC News NOW

Argentina's president meets with Elon Musk amid growing crisis back home

03:45

Argentina's President Javier Milei met with tech billionaire Elon Musk while protests are erupting in the country. Demonstrators are criticizing Milei over recent economic decisions that are leaving many hungry and in financial hardship. April 13, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Argentina's president meets with Elon Musk amid growing crisis back home

    03:45
  • UP NEXT

    Biden's message to Iran over potential strike on Israel: 'Don't'

    01:14

  • Why is Iran involved in many conflicts across the Middle East?

    02:35

  • Journalist loses a leg after Israeli missile strike in Gaza

    01:36

  • Meet the U.K.'s first Black female Michelin star chef

    02:44

  • U.S. joins South Korea and Japan in naval drills in the East China Sea

    00:53
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All