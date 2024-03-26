Argentinians push back against president's remarks on the Dirty War

On the anniversary of the 1976 military coup, thousands of Argentinians took to the streets to commemorate those killed during the seven-year dictatorship known as the Dirty War. NBC News' Guad Venegas reports that many at this year’s demonstration were outraged after President Javier Milei posted a video online commemorating “the other dead," referring to the victims of the leftist guerrillas opposing the coup.March 26, 2024