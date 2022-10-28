Arizona grandmother arrested for feeding the homeless in public park

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
A 78-year-old Arizona woman is suing after she was arrested for feeding homeless people in a park. NBC News’ Niala Charles reports on how the city claims the incident was about ensuring the safety of its vulnerable populations while the woman says her civil rights were violated. Oct. 28, 2022

