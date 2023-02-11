IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Arizona man charged after appearing to harass Native American performers

NBC News NOW

Arizona man charged after appearing to harass Native American performers

04:59

Earlier this week in Scottsdale, Arizona, an art gallery owner was caught on video appearing to mock a group of Native Americans who were performing for Super Bowl-related content. To discuss the incident further, NBC's Gadi Schwartz is joined by Indigenous Affairs reporter for the Arizona Republic, Arlyssa Becenti, who has been covering the fallout of the video. Feb. 11, 2023

    Arizona man charged after appearing to harass Native American performers

