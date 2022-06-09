IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Arizona man sues American Airlines after 17 days in jail over wrongful arrest

03:17

An Arizona man is suing American Airlines after 17 days in jail following his wrongful arrest. NBC News’ Vaughn Hillyard explains how according to his lawsuit, the airline incorrectly identified him as a burglary suspect in a Dallas Fort Worth airport incident in 2020. June 9, 2022

