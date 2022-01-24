Arizona Republicans propose changes to elections after 2020 election review finds no fraud
After a Republican-run review of the 2020 election results in Arizona proved there was no fraud in the state, Arizona Republicans have now begun proposing a number of bills that could change the state's election process. NBC News Jane Timm reports on how these provisions could alter future elections.Jan. 24, 2022
Arizona Republicans propose changes to elections after 2020 election review finds no fraud
