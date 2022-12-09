IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema announces departure from Democratic party

03:34

Just weeks ahead of the new Congress, Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema told CNN that she will leaving the Democratic party and registering as an Independent. NBC News’ Allie Raffa breaks down what Sinema’s move could mean for Democrats’ control in the Senate following the midterm elections. Dec. 9, 2022

