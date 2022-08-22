IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Dennis Rodman says he's going to Russia to seek release of Brittney Griner

    01:07
  • Now Playing

    Arkansas officers suspended following controversial arrest caught on video

    01:21
  • UP NEXT

    Ford laying off 3,000 workers in bid to ‘evolve for its future’

    00:25

  • Lawmaker proposes task force to address auto theft after significant rise in stolen vehicles

    03:13

  • Florida Christian school says it will refer to students only by 'biological gender'

    01:55

  • ISIS 'Beatle' sentenced to life in prison for role in kidnapping, murdering Americans

    02:23

  • Boston's new police commissioner promises change

    02:46

  • Man harassing officers testifying in trial of Jan. 6 riot suspect

    02:36

  • Russia threatens to shut down major nuclear plant amid concerns of planned incident

    02:41

  • Judge orders portions of Mar-a-Lago search affidavit unsealed after DOJ redactions

    06:29

  • FBI agents still working through documents taken from Mar-a-Lago

    01:02

  • Inside the rescue operation of 4,000 beagles from medical facility

    02:37

  • Trump legal adviser Jenna Ellis ordered to testify in Georgia election probe

    01:09

  • Boston Children’s Hospital warns employees over increasing online threats

    02:28

  • How the CDC's plans to reorganize will speed up response to health emergencies

    02:14

  • Ex-Trump Org. CFO Allen Weisselberg expected to plead guilty to tax evasion

    01:51

  • Rudy Giuliani told he is target of Georgia election probe

    02:51

  • Sen. Graham to appeal judge's ruling ordering him to testify in Georgia election probe

    01:16

  • WSJ: FBI took 11 sets of classified documents during Mar-a-Lago search

    02:28

  • CDC issues new guidance on Covid exposure: What you need to know

    03:57

NBC News NOW

Arkansas officers suspended following controversial arrest caught on video

01:21

A video of an arrest in Mulberry, Ark., has gone viral over three police officers' use of force, prompting state police to open an investigation. NBC News' Guad Venegas reports that all three officers, including two sheriff's deputies, have been suspended.Aug. 22, 2022

  • Dennis Rodman says he's going to Russia to seek release of Brittney Griner

    01:07
  • Now Playing

    Arkansas officers suspended following controversial arrest caught on video

    01:21
  • UP NEXT

    Ford laying off 3,000 workers in bid to ‘evolve for its future’

    00:25

  • Lawmaker proposes task force to address auto theft after significant rise in stolen vehicles

    03:13

  • Florida Christian school says it will refer to students only by 'biological gender'

    01:55

  • ISIS 'Beatle' sentenced to life in prison for role in kidnapping, murdering Americans

    02:23

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All