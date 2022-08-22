Arkansas officers suspended following controversial arrest caught on video

Dennis Rodman says he's going to Russia to seek release of Brittney Griner01:07
- Now Playing
Arkansas officers suspended following controversial arrest caught on video01:21
- UP NEXT
Ford laying off 3,000 workers in bid to ‘evolve for its future’00:25
Lawmaker proposes task force to address auto theft after significant rise in stolen vehicles03:13
Florida Christian school says it will refer to students only by 'biological gender'01:55
ISIS 'Beatle' sentenced to life in prison for role in kidnapping, murdering Americans02:23
Boston's new police commissioner promises change02:46
Man harassing officers testifying in trial of Jan. 6 riot suspect02:36
Russia threatens to shut down major nuclear plant amid concerns of planned incident02:41
Judge orders portions of Mar-a-Lago search affidavit unsealed after DOJ redactions06:29
FBI agents still working through documents taken from Mar-a-Lago01:02
Inside the rescue operation of 4,000 beagles from medical facility02:37
Trump legal adviser Jenna Ellis ordered to testify in Georgia election probe01:09
Boston Children’s Hospital warns employees over increasing online threats02:28
How the CDC's plans to reorganize will speed up response to health emergencies02:14
Ex-Trump Org. CFO Allen Weisselberg expected to plead guilty to tax evasion01:51
Rudy Giuliani told he is target of Georgia election probe02:51
Sen. Graham to appeal judge's ruling ordering him to testify in Georgia election probe01:16
WSJ: FBI took 11 sets of classified documents during Mar-a-Lago search02:28
CDC issues new guidance on Covid exposure: What you need to know03:57
Dennis Rodman says he's going to Russia to seek release of Brittney Griner01:07
- Now Playing
Arkansas officers suspended following controversial arrest caught on video01:21
- UP NEXT
Ford laying off 3,000 workers in bid to ‘evolve for its future’00:25
Lawmaker proposes task force to address auto theft after significant rise in stolen vehicles03:13
Florida Christian school says it will refer to students only by 'biological gender'01:55
ISIS 'Beatle' sentenced to life in prison for role in kidnapping, murdering Americans02:23
Play All