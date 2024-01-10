Armed men take over live TV broadcast in Ecuador

- Now Playing
Armed men take over live TV broadcast in Ecuador03:07
- UP NEXT
Blinken says he believes Hamas ‘will engage’ in hostage release negotiation02:12
Blinken speech in Tel Aviv emphasizes two-sided peace process01:43
Dozens arrive at a Khan Younis hospital as Israel changes focus in Gaza01:07
Generational divide seen in views on China during Taiwan's election01:39
South Korean lawmakers vote to ban dog meat trade00:46
Woman in her 90s rescued 124 hours after deadly Japanese quakes00:40
Al Jazeera’s Gaza bureau chief grapples with deaths of family members in Israeli airstrikes01:35
Former Hamas hostages and families call for release of all remaining hostages01:31
WATCH: Boiling water turns into snow and ice in freezing Finland00:34
Palestinian baby Anas gets sunshine therapy at camp in Rafah, Gaza01:31
WATCH: Woman rescued 72 hours after Japanese quake collapsed her home00:44
Oncilla rescued from traffickers in Colombia released into natural habitat01:04
U.S. airstrike kills leader of Iranian-backed militia in Baghdad02:22
Funeral of Hamas deputy leader draws huge crowds in Beirut01:02
Attacks on ships in the Red Sea could lead to supply chain disruptions02:36
'Where is the humanity?' asks eyewitness of deadly blasts in Gaza's Khan Younis01:00
Fighting intensifies on Israel’s northern border amid worries of an escalating conflict03:30
Video shows dramatic landslide during deadly Japanese earthquake01:02
Israeli army chief says his forces are in 'a very high state of readiness' on Lebanese border01:17
- Now Playing
Armed men take over live TV broadcast in Ecuador03:07
- UP NEXT
Blinken says he believes Hamas ‘will engage’ in hostage release negotiation02:12
Blinken speech in Tel Aviv emphasizes two-sided peace process01:43
Dozens arrive at a Khan Younis hospital as Israel changes focus in Gaza01:07
Generational divide seen in views on China during Taiwan's election01:39
South Korean lawmakers vote to ban dog meat trade00:46
Play All