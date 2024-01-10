IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Armed men take over live TV broadcast in Ecuador

    Blinken says he believes Hamas ‘will engage’ in hostage release negotiation

  • Blinken speech in Tel Aviv emphasizes two-sided peace process

  • Dozens arrive at a Khan Younis hospital as Israel changes focus in Gaza

  • Generational divide seen in views on China during Taiwan's election

  • South Korean lawmakers vote to ban dog meat trade

  • Woman in her 90s rescued 124 hours after deadly Japanese quakes

  • Al Jazeera’s Gaza bureau chief grapples with deaths of family members in Israeli airstrikes

  • Former Hamas hostages and families call for release of all remaining hostages

  • WATCH: Boiling water turns into snow and ice in freezing Finland

  • Palestinian baby Anas gets sunshine therapy at camp in Rafah, Gaza

  • WATCH: Woman rescued 72 hours after Japanese quake collapsed her home

  • Oncilla rescued from traffickers in Colombia released into natural habitat

  • U.S. airstrike kills leader of Iranian-backed militia in Baghdad

  • Funeral of Hamas deputy leader draws huge crowds in Beirut

  • Attacks on ships in the Red Sea could lead to supply chain disruptions

  • 'Where is the humanity?' asks eyewitness of deadly blasts in Gaza's Khan Younis

  • Fighting intensifies on Israel’s northern border amid worries of an escalating conflict

  • Video shows dramatic landslide during deadly Japanese earthquake

  • Israeli army chief says his forces are in 'a very high state of readiness' on Lebanese border

Armed men take over live TV broadcast in Ecuador

Studio cameras captured the shocking moments when over a dozen masked men carrying pistols and long guns took over an Ecuadorian TV station during a live broadcast and held employees hostage. This frightening incident comes in the midst of a string of gang-related attacks across the country.Jan. 10, 2024

