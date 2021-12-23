Army Covid vaccine could provide broad variant protection
NBC News' Courtney Kube breaks down the work scientists at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center have been doing to create a new vaccine that might be effective against all known variants of Covid-19, including Omicron and previous Coronavirus.Dec. 23, 2021
Army Covid vaccine could provide broad variant protection
