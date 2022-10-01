IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Army doctor and physician spouse charged with conspiring to give U.S. medical info to Russia

    02:30
  • UP NEXT

    Scammers using quick pay apps like Zelle to steal money

    02:26

  • New ALS treatment approved by the FDA

    03:48

  • 'Gangsta's Paradise' rapper Coolio dead at 59

    02:37

  • Putin set to formally announce annexation of 4 Ukrainian regions

    02:57

  • White House reacts to Biden gaffe asking if deceased congresswoman is at event

    03:48

  • Cape Coral hit by storm surge, residents trapped in homes and vehicles

    04:43

  • Storm chaser: 'Damage is widespread' from Hurricane Ian

    03:20

  • Famed mountaineer missing on Nepal mountain after 80-foot fall

    02:45

  • Over 1,000 Virginia students walk out over governor's new transgender policy

    03:33

  • NASA prepares to hit asteroid in test mission

    15:06

  • Far-right nationalist Giorgia Meloni elected as Italy's first female prime minister

    02:39

  • Iran hints at deeper crackdown after woman's death in police custody triggers violent protests

    03:51

  • Puerto Ricans face lack of power and electricity six days after Hurricane Fiona

    04:12

  • Watch: Train hits Colorado police car with suspect inside

    02:46

  • LA schools to provide Narcan after seventh student overdoses

    03:12

  • At least four killed after standoff in Chicago suburb

    00:19

  • Florida migrant-moving company has ties to Republican officials

    04:17

  • 'Fat Leonard' recaptured in Venezuela after escaping house arrest

    02:28

  • New York family travels cross country for daughter's life saving surgery

    01:47

NBC News NOW

Army doctor and physician spouse charged with conspiring to give U.S. medical info to Russia

02:30

An Army doctor and his physician spouse are accused of conspiring to give U.S. soldiers' medical information to Russia. NBC News' Ken Dilanian reports.Oct. 1, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Army doctor and physician spouse charged with conspiring to give U.S. medical info to Russia

    02:30
  • UP NEXT

    Scammers using quick pay apps like Zelle to steal money

    02:26

  • New ALS treatment approved by the FDA

    03:48

  • 'Gangsta's Paradise' rapper Coolio dead at 59

    02:37

  • Putin set to formally announce annexation of 4 Ukrainian regions

    02:57

  • White House reacts to Biden gaffe asking if deceased congresswoman is at event

    03:48

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All