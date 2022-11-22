IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Army sergeant surprises daughter at Veteran's Day concert

01:40

NBC News’ Tom Llamas has the story of how one Army sergeant surprised his eight-year-old daughter at her school’s Veteran’s Day celebration after not seeing her for over a year. Nov. 22, 2022

