IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Elderly Ukrainian refugee dies on her journey out of war zone

    03:32
  • Now Playing

    As spring break returns to Florida so do fentanyl warnings

    02:06
  • UP NEXT

    Russian invasion likely to continue driving up gas prices and inflation

    02:22

  • Watch: Protestor with 'No War' sign walk onto Russian state TV set

    00:56

  • Jane Campion apologizes after controversial comments about Williams sisters 

    04:06

  • Far-right groups boosting Russia propaganda against Ukraine

    02:20

  • DeSantis targets 2 Congressional seats held by Black lawmakers

    06:51

  • Partisan local officials spark concerns over 'insider' threats to elections

    03:01

  • Brother of Jussie Smollett says actor is being held in jail psych ward

    00:17

  • Chinese technology manufacturing hub on lockdown amid rising Covid cases

    01:58

  • White House hosts TikTok creators to combat misinformation on conflict in Ukraine

    04:57

  • How a nonprofit organization is working to evacuate Ukrainian animal shelters

    03:32

  • Lawmakers pressure White House to further aid Ukraine amid Russian invasion

    04:19

  • Chicago public schools to drop classroom mask mandate

    04:52

  • Russia asks China for military aid in Ukraine, U.S. officials say

    04:47

  • Former Russian foreign minister speaks on Ukraine invasion

    08:19

  • Watch: Stolen 60ft yacht smashing into other luxury boats

    00:21

  • Why doesn't Ukraine have nuclear weapons?

    09:50

  • West Point cadets hospitalized after fentanyl overdose while on spring break

    03:00

  • Ring camera captures robbers posing as candy vendors

    02:15

NBC News NOW

As spring break returns to Florida so do fentanyl warnings

02:06

As more young people head to Florida for spring break, the threat of encountering fentanyl mixed into illicit drugs remains high. NBC News’ Catie Beck has more on the story including how one man was arrested in connection with the fentanyl overdoses of unidentified West Point cadets. March 15, 2022

  • Elderly Ukrainian refugee dies on her journey out of war zone

    03:32
  • Now Playing

    As spring break returns to Florida so do fentanyl warnings

    02:06
  • UP NEXT

    Russian invasion likely to continue driving up gas prices and inflation

    02:22

  • Watch: Protestor with 'No War' sign walk onto Russian state TV set

    00:56

  • Jane Campion apologizes after controversial comments about Williams sisters 

    04:06

  • Far-right groups boosting Russia propaganda against Ukraine

    02:20

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All