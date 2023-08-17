IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Asa Hutchinson: If we don’t make the first debate, ‘we plan on making the second one’

02:00

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) talks to NBC News about his plans for his presidential campaign if he doesn’t make the first GOP debate.Aug. 17, 2023

