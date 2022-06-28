Asian Americans call for action over reproductive rights and racial violence

- Now Playing
Asian Americans call for action over reproductive rights and racial violence02:52
California man accused of targeting home with anti-Asian graffiti02:04
Biden signs law on creation of National Museum of Asian Pacific American History02:15
States incorporating AAPI history in K-12 curriculum02:09
First Asian-American lead cast in Broadway hit 'Dear Evan Hansen'04:50
Biden to host BTS at White House to discuss anti-Asian hate03:50
AAPI TikTok creators share their journeys balancing Asian and American identities06:30
AAPI TikTok creators share their journey in creating Asian cuisine online04:41
Biden quizzed over Taiwan policy as he doubles down on Putin criticism01:14
Biden says U.S. will defend Taiwan militarily if China invades00:56
Video shows arrest of suspect in Dallas salon shooting01:43
Taiwan's president expresses concern over California church shooting00:59
Three wounded in Dallas salon shooting01:42
Former Texas deputy constable accused of stealing from Vietnamese-owned businesses while in uniform01:15
Asian Americans are still healing from the Atlanta shooting one year later02:32
New Jersey becomes second state to mandate teaching Asian American history in K-1203:25
NYU students demand more security after multiple students attacked near campus01:43
A gap that takes a lifetime to bridge: An Asian American's effort to relearn her language04:18
Man in NYC accused of attacking at least 7 Asian women in one day01:27
NYC group works to keep people safe on public transit04:53
