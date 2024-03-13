IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Trump clinches delegate majority for GOP presidential nomination, setting up Biden rematch

Asian Americans in New York say they were targeted over race, study shows
March 13, 202407:50

  • Search continues in Nashville for University of Missouri student

    02:29

  • Fans at freezing Chiefs playoff game needed amputations, hospital says

    03:27
  • Now Playing

    Asian Americans in New York say they were targeted over race, study shows

    07:50
  • UP NEXT

    Uvalde police chief announces resignation after report on elementary school shooting

    00:50

  • CNBC investigation: How stolen goods from organized retail crime wind up being resold

    02:13

  • Man and woman found dead after 'severe' Pennsylvania house explosion

    01:18

  • Inside the Oregon city at the center of the Supreme Court's homelessness case

    03:09

  • Florida man suspected in 13-year-old’s disappearance faces 60 new charges

    01:44

  • Robert Hur faces questions from lawmakers on Biden classified documents report

    03:47

  • Security footage shows Missouri student now missing in Nashville

    03:15

  • New York's 'Bling Bishop' convicted on federal charges

    02:05

  • Florida beachgoers advised to avoid dead whale

    01:19

  • Bodycam video shows California deputy fatally shoot autistic teen

    02:11

  • Missing Washington state woman found dead in Mexico

    01:47

  • From worst to first: LaGuardia named America's best airport

    02:02

  • Two arrested in Philadelphia bus stop shooting

    01:35

  • Missing Missouri student last seen leaving Nashville bar

    02:09

  • Sexual orientation and gender identity can be discussed in Florida schools after lawsuit settlement

    03:41

  • Fans point out typos on Kobe Bryant statue outside Crypto.com Arena

    01:50

  • Why a Chinese American family is donating $5M to Black college students

    03:16

NBC News NOW

Asian Americans in New York say they were targeted over race, study shows

07:50

1 in 5 Asian Americans in New York City reported experiencing physical attacks or assault in 2023, according to a study by the Asian American Foundation. Half of those that were surveyed reported encountering hate towards them because of race. NBC News' Ellison Barber sits down with some of the victims who share their experience.March 13, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • Search continues in Nashville for University of Missouri student

    02:29

  • Fans at freezing Chiefs playoff game needed amputations, hospital says

    03:27
  • Now Playing

    Asian Americans in New York say they were targeted over race, study shows

    07:50
  • UP NEXT

    Uvalde police chief announces resignation after report on elementary school shooting

    00:50

  • CNBC investigation: How stolen goods from organized retail crime wind up being resold

    02:13

  • Man and woman found dead after 'severe' Pennsylvania house explosion

    01:18
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All