IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Assaults caught on camera fuel bail reform debate

    05:04
  • UP NEXT

    Prosecutor declines to charge officers in fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks

    02:12

  • Two men found guilty in plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Whitmer

    01:41

  • Florida deputy resigns after holding pregnant mother at gunpoint

    01:59

  • Sister: School shooter Nikolas Cruz came from 'poisoned womb'

    02:13

  • 'Reprehensible': Arkansas governor comments on violent arrest

    02:09

  • Miami firefighter investigated over comments on police officer's death

    01:22

  • Pennsylvania man accused of attempting to buy stolen body parts

    00:48

  • Off-duty Chicago police officer charged after kneeling on teen

    01:23

  • Connecticut husband sentenced in 'Fitbit murder' case

    01:56

  • Three men indicted for killing of mob boss 'Whitey' Bulger

    01:38

  • Suspect in Albuquerque Muslim slayings to remain in jail

    02:09

  • California school district reaches settlement in boy's deadly fall

    01:44

  • Former Kansas police officer accused of multiple sexual assaults

    01:33

  • Georgia juvenile correctional officer arrested in 'fight game' death

    01:03

  • Rudy Giuliani questioned for 6 hours before grand jury in Atlanta

    02:11

  • El Salvador arrests 50,000 people for alleged gang ties

    02:25

  • Giuliani set to testify before Georgia grand jury in 2020 election probe

    03:44

  • Mysterious deaths at Lake Mead indicate possible connection to mob

    03:42

  • Pennsylvania man accused of threatening to kill FBI agents

    00:53

NBC News NOW

Assaults caught on camera fuel bail reform debate

05:04

In New York and other cities across the U.S., shocking videos of violent crimes and random attacks are raising questions over the issue of bail reform. NBC News’ Steven Romo reports on how critics are claiming that criminals are being set free only to break the law again. Aug. 24, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Assaults caught on camera fuel bail reform debate

    05:04
  • UP NEXT

    Prosecutor declines to charge officers in fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks

    02:12

  • Two men found guilty in plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Whitmer

    01:41

  • Florida deputy resigns after holding pregnant mother at gunpoint

    01:59

  • Sister: School shooter Nikolas Cruz came from 'poisoned womb'

    02:13

  • 'Reprehensible': Arkansas governor comments on violent arrest

    02:09

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All