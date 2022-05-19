IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Astronauts answer questions from the International Space Station

    09:06
    Congress to hold public hearings on UFOs for first time in 50 years

    01:52

  • WATCH: Video shows astronauts return to Earth with SpaceX splashdown

    02:01

  • SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule docks with space station ahead of schedule

    00:57

  • NASA, SpaceX launch 4 astronauts to International Space Station

    03:02

  • SpaceX's first all-civilian crew splashes down off Florida coast

    01:45

  • U.S. announces self-imposed ban on ‘dangerous’ anti-satellite missile tests

    03:49

  • Moon dust collected by Neil Armstrong sells at auction for $500,000

    00:20

  • Axiom crew arrives at ISS

    01:29

  • Watch: All-civilian crew arrives at International Space Station

    01:05

  • Axiom's mission to ISS sets stage for private space station

    01:24

  • Watch: SpaceX, Axiom launch first private mission to ISS

    01:27

  • First ever all-private spaceflight to the ISS set to launch

    03:06

  • The future of the international space station in question

    01:47

  • NASA runs final tests on rocket for Artemis I mission

    00:42

  • Inside U.S. Space Force as it guards against potential attacks

    03:19

  • US astronaut, Russian cosmonauts return to Earth amid Ukraine tensions

    03:20

  • Astrology 101: Understanding planets, birth charts and more

    05:07

  • Dylan Dreyer explains what the spring equinox is

    01:53

  • Back to Earth: Pete Davidson will no longer go to space in Blue Origin mission

    00:36

Astronauts answer questions from the International Space Station

09:06

NBC News’ Joshua Johnson is joined by mission specialists Dr. Jessica Watkins and Dr. Kjell Lindgren, two astronauts on the International Space station, about what it is like living and working in space. May 19, 2022

    Astronauts answer questions from the International Space Station

    09:06
