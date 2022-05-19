Astronauts answer questions from the International Space Station

- Now Playing
Astronauts answer questions from the International Space Station09:06
- UP NEXT
Congress to hold public hearings on UFOs for first time in 50 years01:52
WATCH: Video shows astronauts return to Earth with SpaceX splashdown02:01
SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule docks with space station ahead of schedule00:57
NASA, SpaceX launch 4 astronauts to International Space Station03:02
SpaceX's first all-civilian crew splashes down off Florida coast01:45
U.S. announces self-imposed ban on ‘dangerous’ anti-satellite missile tests03:49
Moon dust collected by Neil Armstrong sells at auction for $500,00000:20
Axiom crew arrives at ISS01:29
Watch: All-civilian crew arrives at International Space Station01:05
Axiom's mission to ISS sets stage for private space station01:24
Watch: SpaceX, Axiom launch first private mission to ISS01:27
First ever all-private spaceflight to the ISS set to launch03:06
The future of the international space station in question01:47
NASA runs final tests on rocket for Artemis I mission00:42
Inside U.S. Space Force as it guards against potential attacks03:19
US astronaut, Russian cosmonauts return to Earth amid Ukraine tensions03:20
Astrology 101: Understanding planets, birth charts and more05:07
Dylan Dreyer explains what the spring equinox is01:53
Back to Earth: Pete Davidson will no longer go to space in Blue Origin mission00:36
- Now Playing
Astronauts answer questions from the International Space Station09:06
- UP NEXT
Congress to hold public hearings on UFOs for first time in 50 years01:52
WATCH: Video shows astronauts return to Earth with SpaceX splashdown02:01
SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule docks with space station ahead of schedule00:57
NASA, SpaceX launch 4 astronauts to International Space Station03:02
SpaceX's first all-civilian crew splashes down off Florida coast01:45
Play All