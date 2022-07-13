Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson breaks down new telescope images released by NASA

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NASA released a full batch of images and data from the massive James Webb Space Telescope that provides a first look at cosmic mysteries yet to be untangled. NBC News’ Tom Llamas is joined by America’s top astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson to analyze what these images mean for the future of space exploration. July 13, 2022

