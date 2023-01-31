IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Asylum seekers reject NYC shelter citing bad living conditions

    03:43
  • UP NEXT

    Migrants landings increase along U.S. borders

    03:26

  • Federal authorities arrive in Florida after surge of migrants

    02:43

  • Border Patrol officers arrest migrants at El Paso Greyhound Station

    01:07

  • Biden makes first presidential trip to border as migrant crisis rages

    02:59

  • Asylum seekers continue to arrive in Florida Keys amid influx

    03:24

  • Influx of migrants temporarily closes Florida national park

    04:26

  • Supreme Court votes to keep Title 42 in place for 6 months

    02:52

  • Supreme Court allowing Title 42 to remain in effect

    02:22

  • Migrant crisis worsening in Texas amid winter weather

    01:28

  • Texas National Guard blocks border sections ahead of end of Title 42

    03:14

  • Afghan brothers who assisted U.S. troops kept apart by immigration system

    04:48

  • Biden administration responds to Supreme Court stay order of Title 42

    03:36

  • Second migrant suicide in NYC shelter puts focus on mental care

    02:25

  • Supreme Court blocks lifting of border restrictions

    03:11

  • Supreme Court orders Title 42 to stay in place amid migrant surge

    02:19

  • Supreme Court orders temporary stay of Title 42

    04:22

  • Appeals court denies request to keep Title 42 in place

    05:59

  • As Title 42 nears end, migrants cross US border in large numbers

    02:18

  • More migrants cross southern border as Title 42 set to expire

    00:27

NBC News NOW

Asylum seekers reject NYC shelter citing bad living conditions

03:43

Some asylum seekers are choosing to sleep on the streets after New York City officials attempted to move them from a Manhattan hotel to a temporary shelter at a cruise terminal in Brooklyn. NBC’s Valerie Castro spoke to some of the men who are protesting the move as they claim the shelter conditions are unlivable. Jan. 31, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Asylum seekers reject NYC shelter citing bad living conditions

    03:43
  • UP NEXT

    Migrants landings increase along U.S. borders

    03:26

  • Federal authorities arrive in Florida after surge of migrants

    02:43

  • Border Patrol officers arrest migrants at El Paso Greyhound Station

    01:07

  • Biden makes first presidential trip to border as migrant crisis rages

    02:59

  • Asylum seekers continue to arrive in Florida Keys amid influx

    03:24

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All