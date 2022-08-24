At 25, Maxwell Frost aims to be the first Gen-Z congressman 

Schools hiring students to fill increasing custodian, cafeteria vacancies04:13
- Now Playing
At 25, Maxwell Frost aims to be the first Gen-Z congressman04:13
- UP NEXT
Major retailers slashing prices to sell off excess inventory01:37
Pat Ryan: 'Foundations of our democracy are at threat'00:22
Ex-chief of Twitter cybersecurity files complaint about platform's 'extreme' security deficiencies01:17
Judge considering not releasing any portion of Mar-a-Lago search warrant affidavit03:22
Female veterans share stories about gender disparities within VA medical system05:38
Cheri Beasley campaigning across North Carolina ahead of high-stakes Senate race04:51
Zelenskyy meets with Erdogan, U.N. secretary general over nuclear power plant, grain exports00:59
Ex-Trump Org. CFO Allen Weisselberg pleads guilty to criminal charges01:29
Ukrainians are asking for more basic needs approaching six months of war03:55
Sarah Palin advances to November general election for Alaska House seat02:09
Public libraries try to stay politically neutral as calls for defunding, censorship increase04:23
Jury selection begins in R. Kelly's federal trial on child sex abuse videos03:41
Brittney Griner appeals Russian drug charge conviction03:04
Transgender man speaks out about his abortion experience04:59
Police, Muslim community praise cooperation as suspect charged with murders of two Muslim men04:02
Trump says he pleaded the Fifth during deposition for New York attorney general's civil investigation03:17
Ashton Kutcher reveals rare disease left him unable to see, hear, walk for a year00:22
Wisconsin GOP primary for governor remains close as candidates react to FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago03:17
Schools hiring students to fill increasing custodian, cafeteria vacancies04:13
- Now Playing
At 25, Maxwell Frost aims to be the first Gen-Z congressman04:13
- UP NEXT
Major retailers slashing prices to sell off excess inventory01:37
Pat Ryan: 'Foundations of our democracy are at threat'00:22
Ex-chief of Twitter cybersecurity files complaint about platform's 'extreme' security deficiencies01:17
Judge considering not releasing any portion of Mar-a-Lago search warrant affidavit03:22
Play All