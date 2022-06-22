IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
At least 1,000 dead after 5.9 magnitude earthquake hits Afghanistan

02:37

A deadly 5.9 magnitude earthquake hit Afghanistan killing more than 1,000 people and injuring at least 1,500 according to Taliban officials. NBC News’ Matt Bradley reports on how workers are rushing to rescue the wounded as hospitals begin filling up. June 22, 2022

