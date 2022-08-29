IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    At least 10 dead in Baghdad after followers of Shia cleric storm palace

    00:32
  • UP NEXT

    French small town pays tribute to American WWII Army fighter pilot

    05:03

  • Watch: Helicopter rescues stranded boy from Pakistan's deadly floods

    01:06

  • More than 1000 people killed in catastrophic floods in Pakistan

    01:24

  • Thousands who helped U.S. still trapped under Taliban rule, a year after Kabul airport attack

    01:52

  • Severe flooding devastates Pakistan as death toll nears 1000

    01:07

  • French winemakers harvest grapes early in what could be a vintage year

    01:18

  • Zelenskyy warns of 'global radiation disaster' if Russians remain in Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

    01:18

  • Video shows wreckage left by deadly Russian train station attack

    01:19

  • Soviet-era monuments removed in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine

    01:14

  • Japan’s national police chief will resign over fatal shooting of Shinzo Abe

    01:07

  • China's drought shrinks Poyang, its largest freshwater lake

    01:03

  • Receding water levels unveil ancient remains

    02:28

  • Zelenskyy: At least 22 dead after Independence Day attack in Ukraine

    00:47

  • As Ukraine celebrates Independence Day, Zelenskyy warns Kyiv could be attacked soon

    01:37

  • ‘Thank you for our independence’: Zelenskyy honors fallen soldiers

    01:37

  • How Ukrainians are marking Independence Day amid fears of potential attacks

    03:31

  • Ukrainians ‘not giving up’ six months after Russia’s invasion

    04:29

  • Ukraine was 'reborn' by Russia's invasion, Zelenskyy says in Independence Day video

    00:56

  • Watch: Rare fire tornado rips through northeast Portugal

    00:47

NBC News NOW

At least 10 dead in Baghdad after followers of Shia cleric storm palace

00:32

At least 10 people are dead in Baghdad after a top Shiite cleric announced he is resigning. Officials say at least two dozen are hurt from gunfire or tear gas after hundreds stormed the government palace. Aug. 29, 2022

  • Now Playing

    At least 10 dead in Baghdad after followers of Shia cleric storm palace

    00:32
  • UP NEXT

    French small town pays tribute to American WWII Army fighter pilot

    05:03

  • Watch: Helicopter rescues stranded boy from Pakistan's deadly floods

    01:06

  • More than 1000 people killed in catastrophic floods in Pakistan

    01:24

  • Thousands who helped U.S. still trapped under Taliban rule, a year after Kabul airport attack

    01:52

  • Severe flooding devastates Pakistan as death toll nears 1000

    01:07

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All