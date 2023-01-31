IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    At least 10 injured during Florida shooting, officials call ‘intentional act’

    00:44
  • UP NEXT

    How Holocaust survivors educate young German students about the tragedy

    04:45

  • Memphis Fire Department terminates three employees following Tyre Nichols' death

    05:21

  • Illinois Holocaust Museum preserves survivors' stories through virtual reality

    06:52

  • As NASA looks ahead to Mars the agency remains remembering its past

    03:51

  • M&Ms drops 'spokescandies' following backlash 

    03:48

  • FDA could recommend yearly Covid booster

    06:41

  • Roe v. Wade: 50 years later

    07:57

  • Biden tours California's storm damage

    03:53

  • Research finds more movement can undo damage of sitting

    02:01

  • House GOP announces new committee assignments

    02:59

  • Looking at the evolution of America's sports car

    05:24

  • What hitting debt ceiling means for U.S., average Americans

    05:58

  • At least 6 dead after tornado tears through Alabama

    03:21

  • First honeybee vaccine approved in U.S.

    02:16

  • Looking at LGBTQ representation in the film industry

    05:31

  • Musk aims to move Tesla trial from California to Texas

    03:18

  • House adjourns following 11 failed voting rounds for speaker

    03:34

  • How bloggers shaped the Tory Lanez trial

    06:06

  • House adjourns following sixth failed speaker vote

    00:22

NBC News NOW

At least 10 injured during Florida shooting, officials call ‘intentional act’

00:44

At least 10 people were shot in Lakeland, Fla., when four gunman opened fire. Officials said it was an “intentional act.” No arrest have been made. Jan. 31, 2023

  • Now Playing

    At least 10 injured during Florida shooting, officials call ‘intentional act’

    00:44
  • UP NEXT

    How Holocaust survivors educate young German students about the tragedy

    04:45

  • Memphis Fire Department terminates three employees following Tyre Nichols' death

    05:21

  • Illinois Holocaust Museum preserves survivors' stories through virtual reality

    06:52

  • As NASA looks ahead to Mars the agency remains remembering its past

    03:51

  • M&Ms drops 'spokescandies' following backlash 

    03:48

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All