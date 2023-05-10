IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    At least 13 dead after Israel launches airstrikes on Gaza

    02:32
  • UP NEXT

    Woman accused of killing two NYU students in Puerto Rico appeared in court

    02:51

  • Shelters at capacity in Tijuana as migrants battle glitchy app while seeking asylum

    04:06

  • Tennessee boy becomes author at age four

    01:47

  • New York mayor plans to send migrants to neighboring suburbs

    03:56

  • Flash flooding kills more than 100 people in Rwanda

    02:09

  • Bud Light CEO, influencer Dylan Mulvaney speak out after sponsorship fallout

    03:07

  • A day of remembrance: The history of Cinco de Mayo

    02:11

  • Tornado touches down in Southern California

    01:41

  • Family relives moments of being struck in Highland Park mass shooting

    06:03

  • Israeli troops kill 3 Palestinian militants for killing of mother, two daughters

    03:13

  • Both sides rest in Trump civil rape case

    05:20

  • Trump will not offer defense in trial over E. Jean Carroll rape allegation

    06:01

  • International bust of notorious Italian mafia group leads to 132 arrests

    02:57

  • Man dies after being put in a chokehold on NYC subway

    04:20

  • Watch: Two military parents surprise their daughters during school

    02:37

  • Border cities and federal government brace for surge of migrants before Covid restrictions lift

    05:11

  • Suspect at large after three stabbings near UC Davis campus

    03:43

  • 8-year-old shares inspiring cancer treatment story online

    02:05

  • Elite prep school admits it fell ‘tragically short’ after student’s suicide

    04:10

NBC News NOW

At least 13 dead after Israel launches airstrikes on Gaza

02:32

Israel launched a wave of deadly missile strikes on Gaza, killing at least 13 people including three senior Palestinian Islamic Jihad militants. NBC's Raf Sanchezreports. May 10, 2023

  • Now Playing

    At least 13 dead after Israel launches airstrikes on Gaza

    02:32
  • UP NEXT

    Woman accused of killing two NYU students in Puerto Rico appeared in court

    02:51

  • Shelters at capacity in Tijuana as migrants battle glitchy app while seeking asylum

    04:06

  • Tennessee boy becomes author at age four

    01:47

  • New York mayor plans to send migrants to neighboring suburbs

    03:56

  • Flash flooding kills more than 100 people in Rwanda

    02:09

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All