    At least 13 people killed in Philadelphia rowhouse fire, including 7 children

At least 13 people killed in Philadelphia rowhouse fire, including 7 children

01:36

At least 13 people, including seven children, were killed in a rowhouse fire in Philadelphia. Two people are in critical condition as authorities investigate the cause of the fire.Jan. 5, 2022

