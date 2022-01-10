At least 19 killed, dozens injured in Bronx apartment fire
A fire killed at least 19 people and injured dozens more in the Bronx after a malfunctioning space heater sparked flames in a 19-story New York apartment building. NBC News’ Isa Gutierrez breaks down how the flames spread so quickly and what officials are saying about the devastating fire. Jan. 10, 2022
