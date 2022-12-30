IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    At least 19 people dead in hotel casino fire in Cambodia

    02:07
  • UP NEXT

    Looking back at turmoil and change across Latin America in 2022

    04:23

  • Pelé, Brazilian soccer superstar, dies at 82

    02:10

  • Chinese plane flies within 10 feet of U.S. military aircraft

    01:22

  • Russia unleashes powerful new missile attacks on Ukraine

    01:29

  • Benjamin Netanyahu back in office as Israel's prime minister

    00:59

  • Kyiv residents shelter in metro station amid Russian shelling across Ukraine

    00:58

  • Mixed reactions among Beijing residents as China rolls back Covid policies

    01:39

  • At least 16 killed after fire breaks out at Cambodian casino

    00:44

  • Francis calls for prayers for former Pope Benedict’s health

    02:01

  • Taiwan to extend compulsory military service, citing threats from China

    01:05

  • Three servicemen killed after drone shot down at Russian airbase

    00:29

  • Seoul residents express concern over North Korean drones entering South Korea

    01:19

  • South Korea fires warning shots after North Korean drones cross border

    03:09

  • Six dead, two injured after bus plunges into river in Spain

    00:46

  • Full Video: Charles III delivers first Christmas broadcast as king 

    05:09

  • Full video: Pope Francis holds Christmas Eve Midnight Mass from The Vatican

    01:50:52

  • Watch: Video captures moment gas tanker explodes in Johannesburg, killing 8

    00:47

  • Three dead in shooting outside Paris Kurdish center

    01:54

  • St. Nicholas visits Ukrainian children’s hospital

    01:31

NBC News NOW

At least 19 people dead in hotel casino fire in Cambodia

02:07

A massive fire broke out at a hotel in Cambodia killing at least 19 people and injuring dozens more. NBC News’ Ali Arouzi has the latest. Warning: Some viewers may find the following footage disturbing. Dec. 30, 2022

  • Now Playing

    At least 19 people dead in hotel casino fire in Cambodia

    02:07
  • UP NEXT

    Looking back at turmoil and change across Latin America in 2022

    04:23

  • Pelé, Brazilian soccer superstar, dies at 82

    02:10

  • Chinese plane flies within 10 feet of U.S. military aircraft

    01:22

  • Russia unleashes powerful new missile attacks on Ukraine

    01:29

  • Benjamin Netanyahu back in office as Israel's prime minister

    00:59

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All