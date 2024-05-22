At least 2 dead, more wounded, after Pennsylvania workplace shooting

- Now Playing
At least 2 dead, more wounded, after Pennsylvania workplace shooting02:52
- UP NEXT
Drone video shows the extensive damage following the fatal Iowa tornado00:50
Disease experts predict a small rise in Covid-19 cases this summer03:09
Deadly tornadoes cause widespread damage in Iowa02:41
Deadly severe weather strikes the Midwest and there is more to come02:01
At least one person killed in Iowa severe storms01:05
Mayor of Houston claims residence management abandoned senior residents after storm02:45
New wave of tornadoes hits Midwest01:45
Biden lashes out at Trump for sharing video with language associated with Nazis01:51
Scarlett Johansson accuses OpenAI of creating a voice similar to hers without permission01:58
NBC News Select recommends must have gadgets for summer travel04:41
Video captures shocking Milwaukee hit-and-run that left two injured01:49
Video shows LAPD officer fatally shoot man holding knife01:05
'An honest mistake': Florida woman arrested in Turks and Caicos over ammunition02:41
Pennsylvania teen hospitalized after drinking Panera's Charged Lemonade01:28
Ship that caused Baltimore bridge collapse removed from wreckage00:26
EPA warns of increasing cyberattack risk of US water systems02:02
Prosecutors rest case against Trump in dramatic day of testimony03:15
Graceland up for auction, granddaughter of Elvis fighting to stop sale01:25
Woman dies while hiking in Oregon’s Columbia River Gorge01:32
- Now Playing
At least 2 dead, more wounded, after Pennsylvania workplace shooting02:52
- UP NEXT
Drone video shows the extensive damage following the fatal Iowa tornado00:50
Disease experts predict a small rise in Covid-19 cases this summer03:09
Deadly tornadoes cause widespread damage in Iowa02:41
Deadly severe weather strikes the Midwest and there is more to come02:01
At least one person killed in Iowa severe storms01:05
Play All