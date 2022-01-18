IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Everything you need to know about cryptocurrency and how to invest in it 05:28 Texas hospital develops virtual ICU amid Covid surge 04:55 How Pennsylvania’s midterm race could decide which party controls the Senate 03:52
Now Playing
At least 22 dead after back-to-back earthquakes in western Afghanistan 00:27
UP NEXT
Senate to debate voting rights bills despite dispute among Democrats, GOP opposition 06:07 Major airline CEOs warn about the rollout of 5G service 08:35 Trump promotes Covid vaccines, boosters despite opposition 04:39 Elementary school students cover graffiti with MLK Jr. inspired messages 02:15 13-year-old Connecticut boy dies after ingesting fentanyl at school 02:26 Massive volcano eruption kills at least one person in Tonga 02:34 New bodycam video emerges in the shooting of Jason Walker 03:44 Trump takes aim at Florida Governor DeSantis 04:09 Cause of train derailment in L.A. under investigation amidst train looting issue 02:50 California's Salton Sea is a potential hotspot for lithium production 05:29 Dr. Bernice King urges Americans to use their voice 03:16 Cost of masks, tests, deepens pandemic wealth wedge 05:38 How new voting restrictions could impact Black and Brown communities nationwide 04:57 How hospitals nationwide are coping with relentless omicron surge 04:04 Black women look to make historic gains in 2022 midterm elections 02:42 Martin Luther King’s family, activists push for voting rights legislation 04:27 At least 22 dead after back-to-back earthquakes in western Afghanistan 00:27
Two earthquakes struck western Afghanistan on Monday, killing at least 22 people, according to local officials. The U.S. Geological Survey registered a magnitude 5.3 earthquake followed by a magnitude 4.9 quake hours later.
Jan. 18, 2022 Read More Everything you need to know about cryptocurrency and how to invest in it 05:28 Texas hospital develops virtual ICU amid Covid surge 04:55 How Pennsylvania’s midterm race could decide which party controls the Senate 03:52
Now Playing
At least 22 dead after back-to-back earthquakes in western Afghanistan 00:27
UP NEXT
Senate to debate voting rights bills despite dispute among Democrats, GOP opposition 06:07 Major airline CEOs warn about the rollout of 5G service 08:35