At least 4 killed when severe storms sweep Texas and Louisiana
May 17, 202402:58
NBC News NOW

At least 4 killed when severe storms sweep Texas and Louisiana

02:58

Heavy rains and damaging winds have knocked out power to nearly 1 million people in the Houston area. Texas officials say it could take days to restore service.May 17, 2024

