IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    AI can create stunning portraits. What does that mean for the art world?

    03:02

  • Actor Julian Sands missing in California mountains amid hiking trip

    01:24

  • Alec Baldwin to be charged with involuntary manslaughter in ‘Rust’ shooting

    02:54

  • 12 million people under winter alerts amid cross-country storm

    01:30

  • Family of 6-year-old shooter speaks out

    01:28

  • Legendary musician David Crosby dead at 81

    01:50

  • Grammy Award-winning singer David Crosby dead at 81

    00:35

  • Soccer player Anton Walkes killed in Florida boat crash

    01:42

  • Supreme Court 'unable to identify' person who leaked draft of abortion ruling

    01:21

  • Severe storm drops heavy snow across the Midwest

    03:06

  • Alec Baldwin could face 18 months in jail and $5,000 fine over fatal ‘Rust’ shooting

    01:16

  • Alec Baldwin to be charged with involuntary manslaughter in 'Rust' death

    03:21

  • Pro wrestler Jay Briscoe dies in car crash

    02:01

  • Flo Rida wins $82 million lawsuit against Celsius energy drink

    03:27

  • San Francisco man arrested after viral homeless hosing incident

    01:56

  • Zenobia Shroff opens up about making Hollywood more inclusive

    04:43

  • 60 percent of Americans think Biden handled classified documents 'inappropriately'

    02:19

  • What is the debt ceiling and what happens when the government reaches it?

    03:02

  • Could the probe into classified documents impact Biden’s 2024 plans?

    03:44

  • Suspect in drive-thru barista kidnap case appears in court

    00:48

NBC News NOW

At least 50 children found cleaning Midwest slaughterhouses

03:51

A recent Department of Labor investigation found at least 50 children working overnight shifts cleaning slaughterhouses across the Midwest. NBC’s Julia Ainsley has more on how the federal government is now looking into whether any of the children were victims of human trafficking. Jan. 20, 2023

  • UP NEXT

    AI can create stunning portraits. What does that mean for the art world?

    03:02

  • Actor Julian Sands missing in California mountains amid hiking trip

    01:24

  • Alec Baldwin to be charged with involuntary manslaughter in ‘Rust’ shooting

    02:54

  • 12 million people under winter alerts amid cross-country storm

    01:30

  • Family of 6-year-old shooter speaks out

    01:28

  • Legendary musician David Crosby dead at 81

    01:50

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All