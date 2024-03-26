IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
At least 7 people are missing after Maryland bridge collapse
March 26, 202404:47
    At least 7 people are missing after Maryland bridge collapse

At least 7 people are missing after Maryland bridge collapse

04:47

A search and rescue operation is underway after a cargo ship collided with the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore causing the bridge to collapse. NBC News' Tom Costello reports on the urgent search to find at least seven people who were on the bridge before the incident.March 26, 2024

