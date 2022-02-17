IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

At least 78 dead from mudslide in Rio de Janeiro

01:56

Dozens have been killed and the death toll is still rising after mudslides and floods ripped through the city of Rio de Janeiro. NBC News’ Zinhle Essamuah reports on how authorities are still searching the wreckage for survivors. Feb. 17, 2022

