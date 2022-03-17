At least 8 people missing and multiple dead after landslide in Peru
02:17
In Peru, there's a race to save any survivors after a deadly landslide buried several and destroyed dozens of homes. NBC News’ Guad Venegas reports on how rescuers are now putting themselves in danger in hopes of finding anyone alive. March 17, 2022
Social media platforms fight to keep their sites available in Russia
04:38
Now Playing
At least 8 people missing and multiple dead after landslide in Peru
02:17
UP NEXT
Record-high gas prices boosting gas theft across the U.S.
03:06
New video shows the final moments before a man dies in police custody
03:57
Elementary students spread positivity through viral hotline
03:14
Voice notes from Ukrainian woman reveal hardships of wartime life