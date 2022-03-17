IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NBC News NOW

At least 8 people missing and multiple dead after landslide in Peru

02:17

In Peru, there's a race to save any survivors after a deadly landslide buried several and destroyed dozens of homes. NBC News’ Guad Venegas reports on how rescuers are now putting themselves in danger in hopes of finding anyone alive. March 17, 2022

