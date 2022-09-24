At least four killed after standoff in Chicago suburb

Watch: Train hits Colorado police car with suspect inside02:46
- Now Playing
At least four killed after standoff in Chicago suburb00:19
- UP NEXT
Environmental activists targeted for attempting to stop illegal gold mining in Peru07:56
Tylenol murders investigators pursue new charges in 40-year case03:03
'Fat Leonard' recaptured in Venezuela after escaping house arrest02:28
American Airlines passenger arrested for punching flight attendant02:52
Grandfather charged in Alabama toddler's hot car death01:46
'My heart breaks for this family': Grandfather charged in hot car death03:04
Trump’s legal troubles mount amid DOJ investigation and N.Y. attorney general lawsuit06:47
Texas police thwart potential shooting at high school football game02:33
University of Tampa student killed after mistakenly entering wrong car01:36
Dispute over electric bill leads to Florida double murder01:48
WATCH: Former officer Thomas Lane sentenced in George Floyd's killing01:58
Police search for missing South Carolina couple01:06
Indiana police arrest armed man after sewer standoff00:45
Man in custody after Washington Monument vandalized with red paint00:26
Special master expresses doubt over declassification of documents sized from Mar-a-Lago03:38
Hatchet-wielding New York man released without bail03:50
Two U.S. college students killed in separate weekend shooting incidents02:44
Two teens found dead in North Carolina woods01:42
Watch: Train hits Colorado police car with suspect inside02:46
- Now Playing
At least four killed after standoff in Chicago suburb00:19
- UP NEXT
Environmental activists targeted for attempting to stop illegal gold mining in Peru07:56
Tylenol murders investigators pursue new charges in 40-year case03:03
'Fat Leonard' recaptured in Venezuela after escaping house arrest02:28
American Airlines passenger arrested for punching flight attendant02:52
Play All