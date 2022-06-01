IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • 'Top Gun: Maverick' smashes box office records

    02:43
  • Now Playing

    At least seven dead after string of holiday boating accidents

    02:34
  • UP NEXT

    Michael Sussmann found not guilty of lying to FBI in DOJ investigation

    02:36

  • Man killed in suspected alligator attack in Florida

    01:13

  • ‘It’s time to take a stand’: Students protest gun violence in school walkouts

    00:52

  • 'Unretirement' rises in the U.S.

    02:40

  • Supreme Court blocks Texas law intended to restrict social media sites from controlling content

    00:26

  • ‘There will be accountability’ for Charleston shooting, police chief says

    02:39

  • Could Robb Elementary School be torn down after Uvalde shooting?

    02:53

  • Fifth grader accused of threatening shooting at Florida school

    01:15

  • Florida teen arrested after posting school threat

    01:09

  • $2 million artifact stolen from New York church

    01:56

  • Two missing after group goes over dam in Virginia's James River

    01:20

  • 12 killed, 15 wounded in Philadelphia weekend shootings

    01:19

  • Biden to host BTS at White House to discuss anti-Asian hate

    03:50

  • Funerals to begin one week after Uvalde, Texas, school shooting

    06:29

  • How climate change is contributing to the sand shortage

    05:54

  • AAPI TikTok creators share their journeys balancing Asian and American identities

    06:30

  • How Black churches help drive voters to the polls

    14:40

  • Biden honors U.S. service members who ‘risked all and gave all’ during Memorial Day remarks

    04:27

NBC News NOW

At least seven dead after string of holiday boating accidents

02:34

At least seven people are dead, dozens injured and two still missing after a string of boating accidents took place over the holiday weekend across the U.S. According to data on recreational boating from the U.S. Coast Guard, alcohol use is the leading contributing factor for these accidents. June 1, 2022

  • 'Top Gun: Maverick' smashes box office records

    02:43
  • Now Playing

    At least seven dead after string of holiday boating accidents

    02:34
  • UP NEXT

    Michael Sussmann found not guilty of lying to FBI in DOJ investigation

    02:36

  • Man killed in suspected alligator attack in Florida

    01:13

  • ‘It’s time to take a stand’: Students protest gun violence in school walkouts

    00:52

  • 'Unretirement' rises in the U.S.

    02:40

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All