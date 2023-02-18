IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Over 100 minors found illegally employed cleaning slaughterhouses

    03:59
  • Now Playing

    At least six people dead after Mississippi shooting spree

    03:09
  • UP NEXT

    FBI investigates death of Alabama detainee

    02:38

  • Federal hate crime charges filed after two shootings outside synagogues

    03:17

  • Prosecution rests their case in Murdaugh double murder trial

    02:39

  • Woman escapes apparent kidnapper at New Jersey gas station

    02:26

  • Police: Mother killed, 5-year-old son injured in fall from Niagara Falls cliff

    02:00

  • Arrest made in shootings outside of L.A. synagogues

    01:40

  • Alex Murdaugh: Jury sees video after botched roadside shooting

    02:19

  • New Jersey parents and students demand change after 14-year-old's death

    03:06

  • Watch: Florida woman fights off gym attacker

    02:38

  • Georgia grand jury recommends perjury indictments in 2020 election probe

    03:56

  • Florida toddler fatally shoots himself with father's gun

    03:16

  • Off-duty deputy charged in high speed crash that killed 12-year-old boy

    00:33

  • Third person arrested in deadly teen fentanyl overdoses in Dallas area

    01:43

  • Dramatic new interview footage revealed in Murdaugh trial

    02:48

  • Buffalo Tops mass shooter sentenced to life without parole

    03:39

  • Missouri man wrongfully convicted of murder free after 27 years

    02:08

  • Georgia officer arrested in connection with 16-year-old's death

    01:48

  • 'I don't want anyone to be inspired by me': Buffalo shooter apologizes before sentencing

    00:45

NBC News NOW

At least six people dead after Mississippi shooting spree

03:09

Mississippi authorities say a lone gunman opened fire at multiple locations including a gas station convenience store and a residential neighborhood killing at least six people. NBC’s Guad Venegas has the latest details. Feb. 18, 2023

  • Over 100 minors found illegally employed cleaning slaughterhouses

    03:59
  • Now Playing

    At least six people dead after Mississippi shooting spree

    03:09
  • UP NEXT

    FBI investigates death of Alabama detainee

    02:38

  • Federal hate crime charges filed after two shootings outside synagogues

    03:17

  • Prosecution rests their case in Murdaugh double murder trial

    02:39

  • Woman escapes apparent kidnapper at New Jersey gas station

    02:26

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All