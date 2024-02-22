IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
AT&T says service fully restored, no answers on cause of outage
Feb. 22, 202405:10

  • Babies evacuated from Al-Shifa hospital face danger as Rafah invasion looms

    05:19

  • U.S. successfully lands on the moon for the first time in more than 50 years

    07:03
  • Now Playing

    AT&T says service fully restored, no answers on cause of outage

    05:10
  • UP NEXT

    FBI informant Smirnov arrested again over charges on false Hunter Biden reports

    01:56

  • Doctors use weight loss drugs to treat childhood obesity in kids as young as 12

    02:52

  • Police investigating how an Oklahoma 16-year-old died after a school fight

    02:15

  • Two men charged with murder in Chiefs Super Bowl parade shooting

    03:09

  • New research suggests high levels of Niacin may raise heart disease risk

    02:37

  • Student in custody in fatal Colorado dorm room shooting

    02:24

  • New program works to boost number of Black cardiologists

    04:11

  • Golden Gate Bridge adds suicide-deterrent nets

    03:40

  • Tulsa works to rebuild historic 'Black Wall Street’ a century after massacre

    03:04

  • Trump reacts to civil fraud trial ruling, says he will appeal

    03:58

  • 'We are holding Trump accountable’: AG James speaks out after civil trial win

    04:57

  • TikTok users express mixed feelings over new Shop feature

    03:12

  • Watch: All of Trump’s alarming policy proposals revealed in speeches

    03:42

  • Six-year-old killed in Gaza after making harrowing call for help

    03:12

  • OpenAI unveils text-to-video tool Sora

    02:54

  • How effective was Fani Willis’ testimony?

    02:01

  • Republican voters on why they're backing Haley over Trump in 2024 election

    02:39

NBC News NOW

AT&T says service fully restored, no answers on cause of outage

05:10

AT&T says that service is fully restored for all members and has apologized for the outage, but there are still no details on the cause. The Federal Communications Commission released a statement that the Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau is actively investigating the incident. Feb. 22, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • Babies evacuated from Al-Shifa hospital face danger as Rafah invasion looms

    05:19

  • U.S. successfully lands on the moon for the first time in more than 50 years

    07:03
  • Now Playing

    AT&T says service fully restored, no answers on cause of outage

    05:10
  • UP NEXT

    FBI informant Smirnov arrested again over charges on false Hunter Biden reports

    01:56

  • Doctors use weight loss drugs to treat childhood obesity in kids as young as 12

    02:52

  • Police investigating how an Oklahoma 16-year-old died after a school fight

    02:15
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All