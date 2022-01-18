IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

AT&T to temporarily delay 5G launch at cellular towers near some U.S. airports

00:24

Cellular company AT&T announced they will wait to turn on 5G services at some towers near certain airports in the U.S. after CEOs at some of the biggest airlines warned that 5G could cause major flight disruptions. Jan. 18, 2022

