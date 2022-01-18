AT&T to temporarily delay 5G launch at cellular towers near some U.S. airports
Cellular company AT&T announced they will wait to turn on 5G services at some towers near certain airports in the U.S. after CEOs at some of the biggest airlines warned that 5G could cause major flight disruptions. Jan. 18, 2022
