Athletes should be able to use cannabis to ‘medicate themselves safely,’ says former NBA player

Athletes should be able to use cannabis to ‘medicate themselves safely,’ says former NBA player05:55
After American track star Sha’Carri Richardson tested positive for marijuana following her qualification to the U.S. Olympic team, supporters of the runner are highlighting mental health and marijuana use among athletes. Former NBA player and co-founder of cannabis company Viola, Al Harrington, and NBC News medical contributor, Dr. Sue Varma, join News NOW to discuss how sport regulations can change to address mental health.